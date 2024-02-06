इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 12:24:37      انڈین آواز
FSSAI approves amendments to streamline food safety and standards regulations

AMN

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in its 43rd meeting has approved various amendments to streamline food safety and standards regulations. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra in New Delhi.

Various amendments across different Food Safety and Standards Regulations were approved in the meeting to do away with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or AGMARK certification for food products.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in statement said after the amendments are finalised, food businesses would not have to go to different authorities for mandatory certification with only FSSAI certification being made mandatory for food products. It said other approvals include standards of Mead (Honey wine) and Alcoholic Ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, revision of standards of milk fat products, standards for Haleem.

The Food Authority also approved a first-of-its-kind and comprehensive manuals of methods of analysis for ensuring regulatory compliance of the food products.

The amendments across different Food Safety and Standards Regulations were approved in the meeting for draft notification to invite stakeholder comments before finalisation.

These regulations included the revision of standards of Milk Fat Products, as part of which the fatty acid requirements for Ghee will also be applicable for other milk fat products.

The Food Authority is also going to set standards for ‘Haleem’ as part of standards for meat products. Haleem is a dish made of meat, pulses, grains and other ingredients, which currently don’t have any set standards.

