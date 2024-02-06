Govt adopts zero tolerance against terrorism, says Amit Shah

Tweeted

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said government has adopted zero tolerance against terrorism. Speaking at the launch ceremony of ORF Foreign Policy Survey 2023 in Delhi, Mr Shah said NDA government has made major changes in terms of internal security based on concrete policies in the last 10 years. He stated that since Independence, the scale of changes that happened in the last decade in internal security has never been done earlier. He said government has been successful in making a strong internal security network under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.