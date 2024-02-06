इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 02:11:08      انڈین آواز
India wants friendly ties with other countries, but no compromise on border security, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, India wants friendly ties with nations, but will not compromise on its foreign and security policies. He said, in the last 10 years, India has been successful in building a strong internal security network under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, for the first time after independence, a successful effort has been made to ensure internal security based on policy change. The Home Minister was delivering a lecture on “Security Beyond Tomorrow: Forging India’s Resilient Future” in New Delhi yesterday and also launched the ‘ORF Foreign Policy Survey- 2023′.

The Home Minister said, the ORF Foreign Policy Survey shows that Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India have been successful in taking even a difficult subject like foreign policy to the common people of the country. In this survey, about 86 percent of people appreciated the foreign policy of India. Mr  Shah said that the successful organization of G20 and the unanimously passed Delhi Declaration have put India’s positive image before the world in terms of diplomatic success.


The Home Minister said, the whole world is talking about India’s success story and Prime Minister Modi has made India recognized as a solution-providing country for many challenges like terrorism, climate change, Solar Alliance, and Millet’s initiative. He said, Mr. Modi is the most popular Head of State in the world and today people know and consider India as a “Vishwa Mitra”.

 Mr Shah added that the year 2024 is important for the whole world because this year elections are going to be held in 40 countries and about 3.3 billion people will vote in these elections. He said, nearly one billion voters of India will also vote in the Lok Sabha elections and we will celebrate the festival of democracy in a very good manner.

