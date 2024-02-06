Dr. S Jaishankar interacts with External Affairs Ministry’s 4th Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellows

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar interacted with the External Affairs Ministry’s 4th Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellows from across the world in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said he spoke on contemporary geopolitics, opportunities, and challenges of new-age technologies. He said, they also talked about the economics and politics of globalization. He also addressed the democratization of technology, transparency and security of data flows, digital public infrastructure, and regional security issues.