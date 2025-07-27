President Murmu, PM Modi other leaders express grief over loss of lives in stampede near Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. In her message, President Murmu expressed her heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured devotees. Prime Minister Modi also offered condolences to the families of the victims. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and noted that the local administration is assisting those affected.

Stampede Near Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar Claims 6 Lives; Rescue Ops Underway

In Uttarakhand, six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar today. The stampede occurred on the road leading to the main temple. The incident reportedly occurred after a high-voltage electric wire fell amid a large crowd gathered around the temple.

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other emergency services working at the site. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the incident. He stated that he is in constant touch with the local administration and that the situation is being closely monitored.