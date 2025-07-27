Tragedy Strikes Haridwar: 7 Dead in Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple; Rescue Ops Continue

AMN / Haridwar, July 27

— A tragic stampede near the revered Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar claimed the lives of at least 7 devotees, while several others sustained injuries in the chaos that erupted on a crowded temple route earlier morning today.

The incident reportedly took place when a high-voltage electric wire snapped and fell near the dense crowd of pilgrims making their way to the temple. Panic ensued immediately as people tried to flee the spot, leading to a stampede on the congested pathway.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaotic screaming, pushing, and confusion as many, including elderly devotees and children, were caught in the surge. Videos from the site showed rescue workers carrying the injured on stretchers and providing first aid on-site.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and multiple emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue and evacuation operations. Officials confirmed that the injured were taken to nearby government and private hospitals, and several are reportedly in critical condition.

Security personnel have cordoned off the area, and crowd control measures are being strengthened to prevent any further escalation.

CM Dhami Expresses Condolences, Orders Probe

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Haridwar stampede. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Chief Minister also said he is in constant touch with the district administration and monitoring the situation closely. He has instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the electric wire failure and assess crowd management lapses.

Devotee Footfall Surges During Shravan

The incident comes amid heavy footfall during the holy month of Shravan, when lakhs of devotees throng pilgrimage spots across Uttarakhand, especially in Haridwar and surrounding areas. The Mansa Devi Temple, situated atop the Bilwa Parvat on the Shivalik Hills, is a major pilgrimage site and sees massive crowds daily during this season.

This tragic episode has once again raised serious concerns over infrastructure safety, crowd regulation, and disaster preparedness at religious sites in India. Many are calling for a permanent mechanism to manage surging crowds during festival seasons and stricter monitoring of electrical and safety systems in such sensitive zones.