At NSS Conference, Amit Shah Directs Agencies to Bring Back Fugitive Terrorists to India

INDER VASHISTH / New Delhi, July 26

— Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed central and state law enforcement agencies to take coordinated and targeted measures to bring fugitive terrorists and drug smugglers back to India.

Speaking at the 8th National Security Strategy Conference in New Delhi, Shah emphasized the need to recalibrate the current approach towards dismantling the nexus between terrorists and criminals operating within the country.

He instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to establish a common platform in coordination with all stakeholders to address challenges posed by encrypted communication channels used by terror networks. Shah also urged agencies to review terror financing methods and uncover terrorist modules by analyzing financial irregularities.

Further, the Home Minister directed that only indigenous technologies be used by police organizations, stressing the importance of developing homegrown capabilities in India’s security apparatus.

Focus on Internal Threats and Emerging Challenges

The first day of the conference focused on the role of anti-national external elements and their domestic linkages, particularly their involvement in drug trafficking networks. Deliberations also covered:

Threats emerging from the misuse of encrypted apps and modern technologies ,

, Use of technology in crowd control ,

, And the security of uninhabited islands.

Issues related to terror financing were also thoroughly discussed.

Second Day Focus: Civil Aviation, Port Security, and Counter-Terrorism

On the second day, participants explored topics such as civil aviation and port security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, and strategies to counter narco-smuggling.

Over 800 Officers Participate in Hybrid Format

The two-day conference was held in a hybrid format—both physical and virtual—with participation from around 800 officers from across the country. Key attendees in New Delhi included the Union Home Secretary, the Deputy National Security Advisor, and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs).

Directors General of Police (DGPs) from states and union territories, young field-level police officers, and subject-matter experts from specialized areas joined the sessions virtually from their respective state capitals.

An Initiative Rooted in PM Modi’s Vision

The idea of organizing this annual strategy conference originated in 2016 during the DGPs/IGPs conference, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of engaging ground-level officers and domain experts in shaping responses to national security threats.

Since 2021, the National Security Strategy Conference has been held in a hybrid format to enable wider participation and deeper discussions on safeguarding the country’s internal and external security.