Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe at PM Modi, Calls Him a ‘Showman’

AMN / New Delhi, July 26

— In a sharp political jibe, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “showman” and accused the media and public of excessively hyping his image. The remarks came during his address at the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan in the national capital.

Engaging with party workers, Rahul posed a pointed rhetorical question: “Do you know what’s the biggest problem in politics?” To which the crowd promptly replied, “Narendra Modi.” Seizing the moment, Rahul appeared to mock the Prime Minister, attempting to downplay his political stature and portray him as more of a performer than a statesman.

The timing of Rahul’s remarks drew attention, as they came on the very day when PM Modi surpassed his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s record of 4,077 consecutive days in office. Modi has now completed 4,078 uninterrupted days as India’s Prime Minister, making him the second-longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Indian history.

Since storming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi has led the BJP to two successive re-election victories—in 2019 and again in 2024—cementing his status as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister of the country. He is also only the second Indian leader to serve three consecutive terms, a feat previously achieved solely by Congress-era figures.

While the BJP and its supporters hailed the milestone as historic, Rahul Gandhi’s comments offered a contrasting view, underlining the deepening political divide and setting the tone for intensified opposition scrutiny in the current Lok Sabha term.