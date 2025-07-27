Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India closely monitors situation developing between Thailand, Cambodia – MEA

Jul 27, 2025

        

AMN

The Ministry of External Affairs today said that India is closely monitoring the situation developing between Thailand and Cambodia. In a statement, the ministry said that New Delhi has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation. It also said that the Indian travellers in the region can contact their respective embassies for any assistance.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia today advised Indians to avoid travelling to the border areas due to the ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia at the border. It stated that in case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at PLUS 855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Thailand issued a travel advisory urging Indian tourists to remain vigilant and stay updated through official Thai sources.

