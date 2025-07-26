PM Modi inaugurates new airport terminal building at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new terminal building of the Tuticorin airport and also laid the foundation for projects worth 4800 Crores rupees in Tamil Nadu, after returning from Maldives. Spread across 17,340 square meters, the terminal will be equipped to handle 20 lakh passengers annually.

In the road infrastructure sector, Prime Minister dedicated to the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36 which includes three bypasses. Ha also inaugurated a 1-km four-lane bridge over the Kollidam River, four major bridges, seven flyovers, and several underpasses, boosting connectivity to Delta region’s cultural and agricultural hubs.

The second project is the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around 200 crore rupees which will ease cargo flow, cut logistics costs, and support port-led industrial growth around V.O. Chidambaranar Port. He also inaugurated North Cargo Berth-III at V.O. Chidambaranar Port worth around 285 crore rupees.

In Railway infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated the electrification of the 99 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line. He also inaugurated the 650 crore rupees doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, Additionally, the doubling of the Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Junction and Tirunelveli-Melappalayam sections.

Addressing people on this occasion, Prime Minister Modi said Tamil Nadu is witnessing unprecedented development which reflects the Centre’s resolve to make the state a driving force of Viksit Bharat. He said, today a massive campaign is underway to develop mega and modern infrastructure across the country.

The Prime Minister said over the last 11 years, his government focused on infrastructure and energy sectors as these are the backbone of any state’s development. Mr Modi said his Government is working to modernise Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure making the state’s port infrastructure high-tech, integrating airports, highways and roadways for seamless connectivity.