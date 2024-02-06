Uttarakhand government tables Uniform Civil Code Bill in State Assembly for discussion

The Uttarakhand government has tabled the Uniform Civil Code- UCC Bill in the State Assembly in Dehradun today. As soon as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the bill, the entire House started resonating with slogans of Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram.

As soon as it was tabled in the House, the opposition sought time to read the bill, which was allowed by Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. Subsequently, the House was adjourned till 2 pm. State Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, in response to the UCC Bill, expressed that its introduction in the State Assembly marks a significant milestone for the country.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya stated, that very little time has been allotted to read the draft of UCC. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has said everyone will be given enough time to discuss the UCC and the proceedings of the House can also be extended if needed.