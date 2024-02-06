इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2024 06:47:38      انڈین آواز
Madhya Pradesh: 11 killed, several injured in explosion in fire cracker factory in Harda

Harda Collector Rishi Garg confirmed the tragic event, stating that rescue operations were in progress, with the injured receiving treatment at the District Hospital and those in critical condition being transferred to Bhopal and Indore.

AMN / WEB DESK

11 people killed, 60 injured in an explosion and subsequent fire at a firecrackers factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Nature of explosion: Multiple blasts occurred, and videos on social media captured the fire with intermittent explosions. Many houses caught fire after an explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda in Madhya Pradesh, today. 6 people have been reported dead in this incident while more than 50 people have been injured so far. The factory was being operated illegally at Magardha Road in Bairagarh village. Relief and rescue work is going on at the accident site. The administration has evacuated the nearby houses and the injured have been sent to the hospital.

Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to go by helicopter. The medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore, and burn units in AIIMS Bhopal were also directed to make the necessary preparations.

Harda Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kanchan said that there was a massive explosion in the factory this morning at Magardha road, Bairagarh village area. The entire area was engulfed in black smoke. After receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles were sent to the spot. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Ambulances and fire engines have been called from Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Narmadapuram.

