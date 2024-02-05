इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2024 07:52:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren wins trust vote with support of 47 MLAs

Leave a comment
Published On: By


The floor test was necessitated after the new government under Champai Soren was sworn-in just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly today, with the JMM-led coalition getting the confidence of 47 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. All eyes were on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who was brought under tight security for voting, days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering scam.

Last week, Hemant Soren resigned as the state chief minister after reports of him being taken into custody. Following his arrest, the party named Champai Soren as the leader of the party in the house following which Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited him to form government. The governor had also asked Champai Soren to prove his majority on the house floor on February 5.

  • During his speech, the former chief minister accused the governor of playing a role in his arrest. He added that it was for the first time that the chief minister was arrested on January 31. Hemant Soren said the day will be remembered as a black chapter in the country’s history.
  • Expressing confidence in his party’s win, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said that the confidence of the BJP is already low, seeing the unity in the INDIA bloc.
  • During the trust vote, the JMM-led government won the support of 47 MLAs, while the Opposition received the support of 29 MLAs. Six MLAs of the ruling alliance did not participate in the voting.
  • Before the voting, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked members who were in favour of the motion and those against it to stand in their place one by one.
  • After winning the trust vote, CM Champai Soren said that his government would work for the development of the state.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart