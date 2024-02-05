Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren wins trust vote with support of 47 MLAs

The floor test was necessitated after the new government under Champai Soren was sworn-in just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
AMN / RANCHI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly today, with the JMM-led coalition getting the confidence of 47 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. All eyes were on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who was brought under tight security for voting, days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering scam.
Last week, Hemant Soren resigned as the state chief minister after reports of him being taken into custody. Following his arrest, the party named Champai Soren as the leader of the party in the house following which Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited him to form government. The governor had also asked Champai Soren to prove his majority on the house floor on February 5.
- During his speech, the former chief minister accused the governor of playing a role in his arrest. He added that it was for the first time that the chief minister was arrested on January 31. Hemant Soren said the day will be remembered as a black chapter in the country’s history.
- Expressing confidence in his party’s win, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said that the confidence of the BJP is already low, seeing the unity in the INDIA bloc.
- During the trust vote, the JMM-led government won the support of 47 MLAs, while the Opposition received the support of 29 MLAs. Six MLAs of the ruling alliance did not participate in the voting.
- Before the voting, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked members who were in favour of the motion and those against it to stand in their place one by one.
- After winning the trust vote, CM Champai Soren said that his government would work for the development of the state.