Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren wins trust vote with support of 47 MLAs



The floor test was necessitated after the new government under Champai Soren was sworn-in just months ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly today, with the JMM-led coalition getting the confidence of 47 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. All eyes were on former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who was brought under tight security for voting, days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering scam.

Last week, Hemant Soren resigned as the state chief minister after reports of him being taken into custody. Following his arrest, the party named Champai Soren as the leader of the party in the house following which Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited him to form government. The governor had also asked Champai Soren to prove his majority on the house floor on February 5.