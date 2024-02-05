इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2024 07:52:40      انڈین آواز
Indian forces to leave Maldives by May 10, Mohamed Muizzu tells parliament

Maldives president Mohammed Muizzu is known for a pro-China tilt.(File)

AGENCIES / Male

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu on Monday informed his country’s Parliament that the first group of the Indian troops will move out before March 10. Recalling his pre-election promises, he said he would protect the freedom and sovereignty of the people of Maldives.

He also said the remaining two contingents of the Indian forces will leave the Island nation by May 10.

The withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives was one of the main poll promises of Mohamed Muizzu, known for having a tilt towards China, New Delhi’s economic and strategic rival.

In his presidential address, he said he came to power riding on the pledge to “withdraw foreign troops from Maldives, recover the lost part of Maldives seas and cancel any agreement made by the state that could undermine Maldives sovereignty.”

Mohamed Muizzu announced that he will establish the ability of the Maldives military to maintain the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) 24 hours a day, according to Sun Online report.

He said his government is being run on the principle of prioritizing the interests of the people of the Maldives.

At least 56 MPs — 13 MPs from the Democrats and 44 MPs from the MDP — boycotted his address to protest against the “undemocratic ways of the government”.

