Government introduces Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha

AMN

The Government today introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is intended to prevent unfair means in the public examinations. Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh introduced the legislation.

Besides, the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was also introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill in the Lower House.