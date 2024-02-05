Uttarakhand: Cabinet approves draft of Uniform Civil Code

Tweeted

Uttarakhand State Cabinet has approved the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday. With this approval, the government will table and discuss the UCC Bill during the special Assembly session, commencing on Monday. Upon implementation, Uttarakhand will be the first Indian state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code. It may be recalled that a five-member committee led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was formed by the state government on 27th May, 2022, for the UCC.