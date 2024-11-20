The Indian Awaaz

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Asia’s largest tech conclave ’27th Bengaluru Tech Summit’

Nov 20, 2024

Asia’s largest tech conclave, the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today.

The Chief Minister highlighted Bengaluru’s global recognition in software, biotechnology, and aerospace and announced the establishment of three Global Innovation Centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi.

He also announced setting up the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters near Mysuru for the global semiconductor industries. During the inaugural event today Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and BFSI Consortium signed MoUs with the State Government to train one lakh youngsters with advanced skills under NIPUNA programme.

The delegations from over 15 countries consisting of Government officials, industry leaders and innovators are taking part in this three days event.

The International Exhibition organised on the sidelines featured pavilions highlighting breakthroughs in deeptech, biotech, healthtech, spacetech, mobility, greentech, fintech and agritech. Several research institutions, reputed educational centres and startups are participating in the exhibition.

