UK PM Keir Starmer holds talks with PM Modi, announces relaunch of FTA talks

Nov 19, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the relaunch of the stalled talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India early next year. He announced this, following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

After the meeting Starmer said, a new trade deal with India will support jobs and prosperity in the UK and represent significant progress in delivering growth and opportunities across the country.

A statement from his office about their meeting said, the UK will seek a new strategic partnership with India, including a trade agreement, as well as deepening co-operation in areas like security, education, technology, and climate change.

