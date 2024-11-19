US: Trump picks former lawmaker Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary

WEB DESK

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday announced that he is nominating former Wisconsin Representative Sean Duffy, now a Fox News host, to be transportation secretary.

If confirmed, Duffy will oversee aviation, automotive, rail, transit and other transportation policies at the department with about a $110 billion budget as well as significant funding that remains under the Biden administration’s 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure law and EV charging stations.

Trump said Duffy will prioritize “Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security.”

Trump has decided to totally reverse the Biden administration’s vehicle emissions rules. He has said he plans to begin the process of undoing the Biden administration’s stringent emissions regulations finalized earlier this year as soon as he takes office. The rules cut tailpipe emissions limits by 50% from 2026 levels by 2032 and prod automakers to build more EVs.

Duffy will face a number of major transportation issues.

U.S. traffic deaths have fallen this year but still remain sharply above pre-COVID levels. The fatality rate remains higher this year than in any pre-pandemic year since 2008. He will face pressure to ease rules for self-driving cars sought by Tesla and other automakers.