Jyothi Yarraji becomes first Indian woman to clock sub-13 seconds in 100m hurdles

AMN

Jyothi Yarraji has created history by becoming the first Indian woman to clock a legal sub-13 second time in 100-meter hurdles while smashing her own record at the National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru yesterday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji, representing Railways, cruised to victory in 12.82 seconds and, with the wind gauge reading 0.9 meter, she could not be denied her national record timing a second time.

She had won the same event in the National Games in Gandhinagar in a time of 12.79 seconds but was supported by wind that exceeded the permissible limit. Her earlier national record was 13.04 set in May.

She had already owned the meet mark with 13.18 seconds in the heats, bettering the record of 13.38 seconds set by Anuradha Biswal in Chennai 20 years ago. In the final, she hit the front by the time the seven athletes got to the second hurdle and was a comfortable winner.

