Jt military exercise Surya Kiran-15 between armies of India & Nepal concludes

WEB DESK

In Uttarakhand, the joint military exercise Surya Kiran-15 between the armies of India and Nepal ended today in Pithoragarh.

300 soldiers from both each side took part in the exercise, which started on September 21.

During the exercise, soldiers of both countries shared counter-insurgency tactics, information about weapons, expertise in the field of counter-terrorism operations, and technical know-how to combat IEDs and booby traps.

During the exercise, the soldiers of both countries also destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists.

Lt Gen SS Mahal said that the soldiers of both countries learned a lot from the joint exercise.