Colonel Mamady Doumbouya sworn in as interim President of Guinea

WEB DESK

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya was sworn in yesterday as Interim President of coastal West African country of Guinea. Colonel Doumbouya, who led the overthrow of President Alpha Conde on 5th of last month was sworn in by Supreme Court Head Mamadou Sylla for a transition period of unspecified length.

The new Interim President spoke of his commitment that neither he nor any member of the junta would stand in any future elections that the military have promised to organise after a transition period.