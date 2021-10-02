India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2021 12:08:24      انڈین آواز

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya sworn in as interim President of Guinea

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya was sworn in yesterday as Interim President of coastal West African country of Guinea. Colonel Doumbouya, who led the overthrow of President Alpha Conde on 5th of last month was sworn in by Supreme Court Head Mamadou Sylla for a transition period of unspecified length.

The new Interim President spoke of his commitment that neither he nor any member of the junta would stand in any future elections that the military have promised to organise after a transition period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Nagaland to host 56th National Cross Country Championship

AMN Nagaland will be hosting the 56th National Cross Country Championship next year. Addressing media perso ...

100 entries for 2W National Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Some 100 die-hard petrolheads will congregate at the MMRT here this weekend for the second ro ...

Manu Bhaker wins Gold as India bags 5 medals on day two of Jr World Shooting Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Manu Bhaker won the gold as India bagged five medals on the second d ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz