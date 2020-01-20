JP Nadda elected unopposed as national president of BJP

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

BJP Working President J P Nadda was today elected unopposed as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party today. Party’s election in charge of organisation, Radha Mohan Singh gave him the certificate of his election on the occasion.

Earlier today, the nomination process for the top party post was held at party headquarters in the national capital. Party leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states filed nomination papers in support of Mr. Nadda’s candidature. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Mr Nadda at party headquarters.

Mr. Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh, was appointed as the party’s working president in July last year. He has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board, its highest decision making body.

He was also the Cabinet minister in the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.