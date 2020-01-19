Amit Shah accuses Congress of dividing country on religion

AMN / HUBLI

Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah has accused Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion. He said Congress is afraid of losing its vote-bank and that is why it is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a gathering during the Citizenship Amendment Janjagriti Maha Abhiyan at Hubli in Karnataka Friday, Mr Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims and advised him to read the act thoroughly. CAA is granting of Citizenship, not taking away as Opposition parties claim, he added.

Mr Shah requested the public to remove the misconceptions from their minds and to become aware of the positive aspects of the Act.

The Home Minister further said, Opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party have no concern regarding the national interest. This act is meant for giving citizenship to the persecuted minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It is not taking away the citizenship of any Indian citizen. Those who are against CAA are Anti-Dalits, he said and accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.