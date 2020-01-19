FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2020 12:16:25      انڈین آواز
Ad

Amit Shah accuses Congress of dividing country on religion

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / HUBLI

Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah has accused Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion. He said Congress is afraid of losing its vote-bank and that is why it is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Addressing a gathering during the Citizenship Amendment Janjagriti Maha Abhiyan at Hubli in Karnataka Friday, Mr Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims and advised him to read the act thoroughly. CAA is granting of Citizenship, not taking away as Opposition parties claim, he added.

Mr Shah requested the public to remove the misconceptions from their minds and to become aware of the positive aspects of the Act.

The Home Minister further said, Opposition parties including Congress and Samajwadi Party have no concern regarding the national interest. This act is meant for giving citizenship to the persecuted minority communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It is not taking away the citizenship of any Indian citizen. Those who are against CAA are Anti-Dalits, he said and accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in Rome Ranking Series

A dominant Vinesh Phogat won her first gold medal of the 2020 season at the Rome Ranking Series event after te ...

Sania Mirza wins women’s doubles title of WTA International trophy

Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have won the women's doubles title of the WTA Internati ...

India and Australia to play third and decisive ODI match at Bengaluru tomorrow

In cricket, a coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face Australia in the third and d ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!