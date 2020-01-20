FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2020 08:39:23      انڈین آواز
PM Modi congratulates newly-elected BJP President JP Nadda

Published On: By
Image

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated BJP President J P Nadda on being elected to the top party post. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, Mr Nadda is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots and his affable nature is also known to all.

The Prime Minister said, be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or Organizational duties at the Centre, Member of Parliament and Union Minister, Mr Nadda has added value to any responsibility he has held. Wishing him the best for his tenure, Mr Modi expressed hope that BJP will scale newer heights during Mr Nadda’s Presidency.

JP Nadda elected unopposed as national president of BJP

The Prime Minister said, he does not think words can do justice to the rich contribution of Amit Shah as BJP President. He said, during the Presidency of Mr Shah, BJP got opportunities to serve in several parts of India and BJP got its highest ever tally in a Parliamentary election. Mr Modi said, Mr Shah is an outstanding Karyakarta.

