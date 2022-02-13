Job opportunities are on rise across the country: Govt Survey

AMN / NEW DELHI

Citing the recent survey reports of the Quarterly Employment Survey and EPFO payroll data, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that employment opportunities are increasing in the country. He said, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the workers and labourers in both organized and unorganized sectors. He was speaking at the187th meeting of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation- ESIC at Gurugram in Haryana yesterday.

Mr Yadav said that health check-up of labourers will be conducted by the ESIC hospitals and factories and MSME clusters will be considered as a unit and ESIC,will coordinate with them for the preventive health check-ups of the workers. The health check-up will be conducted in a total of 15 cities as part of the ongoing pilot project.

On the occasion, Mr Bhupender Yadav also congratulated and felicitated the 2021 Paralympics gold medal winner Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel for her silver medal. They were presented cheques of one crore and 50 lakh respectively and citations.