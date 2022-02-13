FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2022 04:06:46      انڈین آواز

Job opportunities are on rise across the country: Govt Survey

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Citing the recent survey reports of the Quarterly Employment Survey and EPFO payroll data, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that employment opportunities are increasing in the country. He said, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the workers and labourers in both organized and unorganized sectors. He was speaking at the187th meeting of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation- ESIC at Gurugram in Haryana yesterday.

Mr Yadav said that health check-up of labourers will be conducted by the ESIC hospitals and factories and MSME clusters will be considered as a unit and ESIC,will coordinate with them for the preventive health check-ups of the workers. The health check-up will be conducted in a total of 15 cities as part of the ongoing pilot project.

On the occasion, Mr Bhupender Yadav also congratulated and felicitated the 2021 Paralympics gold medal winner Pramod Bhagat and Bhavina Patel for her silver medal. They were presented cheques of one crore and 50 lakh respectively and citations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

France  outplay India 5-2 FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi High flying India came down with a thud as they  lost to France 2-5  in their 2nd leg ...

India needs to play  consistently against France, S Africa in 2nd leg of FIH Pro League; Manpreet  Singh

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 11 February :  India skipper Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence o ...

Pranavi ends 13-month title drought, pips Gaurika in  play-off  to win  the Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Hyderabad, 11 February :  A  birdie on the first play-off hole enabled &nb ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart