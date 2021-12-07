J&K: Security forces arrested a terrorist along with his associate in Baramulla

AMN

In the Kashmir Valley, security forces have arrested a terrorist along with his associate in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today.

Acting on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 52 Rashyriya Rifles and 177 Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, terrorist and his associate were challenged by the search party, however they tried to escape from the spot but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully.