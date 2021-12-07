Centre releases Rs 402 Cr to Punjab Under Jal Jeevan Mission

AMN

Centre has released 402 crore rupees to Punjab Under Jal Jeevan Mission. In the current financial year, the Punjab has planed to provide Tap Water Connections to eight lakh 69 thousand rural households. Jal Shakti Ministry said, Central fund of over one thousand 656 crore rupees has been allocated to the State for current financial year, which is nearly four times the allocation for 2020-21.

There are more than 34 lakh rural households in the State, out of which over 31 lakh rural households have tap water connection.

Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August, 2019, with the aim to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home by 2024.