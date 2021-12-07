PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Dec 2021 09:50:29      انڈین آواز

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to valiant personnel of Armed Forces on Armed Forces Flag Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today paid rich tributes to the valiant personnel of Armed Forces and saluted the bravery and selfless service of the Defence Forces and their families at Raj Bhavan Jammu. LG said that our Armed Forces Personnel continue to set the highest standards of valour. Their indomitable spirit inspires the whole nation to continue steadfastly towards achieving greatness, every single day.

To commemorate the day, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brig. (Rtd.) Gurmeet Singh Shan pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the LG. The Lt Governor made contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and conveyed his best wishes to all serving and retired Defence personnel and their families. He also appealed to the people of J&K to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of Veterans’ and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation.

He said, this will be a befitting tribute to acknowledge their sacrifices. Later, Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the LG about various initiatives launched by the Department for the welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris, their dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel. The LG urged the Sainik Welfare Department to continue its sustained efforts towards the welfare of the ex-Servicemen and their family members.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India dethrone New Zealand to reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings

AMN India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second test at Mumbai to win the two-match series 1-0. India ...

US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The ...

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz