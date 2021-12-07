J&K: LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to valiant personnel of Armed Forces on Armed Forces Flag Day

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today paid rich tributes to the valiant personnel of Armed Forces and saluted the bravery and selfless service of the Defence Forces and their families at Raj Bhavan Jammu. LG said that our Armed Forces Personnel continue to set the highest standards of valour. Their indomitable spirit inspires the whole nation to continue steadfastly towards achieving greatness, every single day.

To commemorate the day, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brig. (Rtd.) Gurmeet Singh Shan pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the LG. The Lt Governor made contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and conveyed his best wishes to all serving and retired Defence personnel and their families. He also appealed to the people of J&K to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of Veterans’ and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation.

He said, this will be a befitting tribute to acknowledge their sacrifices. Later, Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the LG about various initiatives launched by the Department for the welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris, their dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel. The LG urged the Sainik Welfare Department to continue its sustained efforts towards the welfare of the ex-Servicemen and their family members.