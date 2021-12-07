Assam Rifles seized narcotics worth Rs 500 Cr in Manipur

AMN

Assam Rifles has seized narcotics worth five hundred crore rupees in Moreh in Manipur. Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles, based on hard and accurate intelligence launched a joint operation with Manipur Police, in the border town of Moreh in Manipur.

They unearthed a large quantity of narcotics estimated to be worth over 500 Crore rupees. One trafficker of Myanmar origin was apprehended by the team. The narcotics seized comprised of approximately 54 kg of Brown Sugar and 154 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice Meth).

As part of its Border Guarding mandate, Assam Rifles has been at forefront in combating cross-border narco-terrorism and insurgency emanating from Myanmar. This narco-terrorism is a major source of finance for the Indian terrorist groups based in Myanmar .