Madhya Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari & Union Cabinet for approving Ken-Betwa interlinking project

AMN

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Union Cabinet for approving the Ken-Betwa interlinking project. Chief Minister Chouhan said that this project will prove to be a boon for Bundelkhand region.

Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Raisen districts of state would be benefited upon completion of the project. Irrigation facilities will be available in 8 lakh 11 thousand hectare area in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. 41 lakh population of the state affected by water crisis will get drinking water facilities.The project will also improve the ground water level and promote tourism and agriculture in the area.