CDS Gen Bipin Rawat dies in air crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu
Indian Army express grief over demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
President, PM, Home Minister express grief over demise of Gen Bipin Rawat
Olaf Scholz formally sworn in as German chancellor
Omicron positive cases to be treated in designated Covid facilities with separate isolation area
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2021 01:06:49      انڈین آواز

Madhya Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari & Union Cabinet for approving Ken-Betwa interlinking project

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the Union Cabinet for approving the Ken-Betwa interlinking project. Chief Minister Chouhan said that this project will prove to be a boon for Bundelkhand region.

A report

Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Raisen districts of state would be benefited upon completion of the project. Irrigation facilities will be available in 8 lakh 11 thousand hectare area in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. 41 lakh population of the state affected by water crisis will get drinking water facilities.The project will also improve the ground water level and promote tourism and agriculture in the area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...

Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...

Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz