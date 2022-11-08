J&K: Security forces arrest hybrid LeT terrorist in Pulwama

AMN

J&K Police along with security forces arrested a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba at Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

According to Police sources, security forces and Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT during naka checking at Ladoo Awantipora. They also recovered incriminating materials including a Grenade from his possession.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in close touch with LeT Commanders and was involved in transportation of arms & ammunition.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khrew and further investigation has been taken up.