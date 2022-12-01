FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2022 10:18:00      انڈین آواز

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurates Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal in Reasi

Published On: By

AMN

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated Amar Jawan Shourya Sthal at Pouni, Reasi. On the occasion LG paid obeisance to Param Poojya Sant Balak Yogeshwar Das Ji Maharaj.

While addressing the gathering LG saluted Veer Naris, and veterans, and paid tributes to all those martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

Lt Governor observed that after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the ecosystem nurturing terrorism has been dismantled. He said the nation is truly indebted to the brave Jawans for safeguarding national security.

