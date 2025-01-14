J&K is incomplete without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

AMN WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK, and people in PoK are discriminated against on the basis of religion. Addressing the ex-servicemen rally organised by the Army in the Akhnoor area on the outskirts of Jammu,

the Defence Minister said that PoK’s land is being used for terrorism as training camps for terrorists are being run from there and launch pads have been built in the areas adjacent to the border. He said the Indian government is well aware of the situation and will take action at the right time. The defence minister said Pakistan will have to put an end to its nefarious designs and terrorist infrastructure from PoK.

Mr. Rajnath further said that Indian Army veterans have always defeated their enemies during wars to safeguard the country. He praised the sacrifices of Army soldiers, emphasising their role in safeguarding the nation against terrorism. He reiterated the government’s commitment towards the welfare of the veterans, serving soldiers, and their families. Terming it as a top priority, he assured that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will always work beyond its capacity to ensure the well-being of its soldiers, who remain assets to the country even after retirement. He enumerated the steps taken by MoD and underlined that the Government stands with the soldiers of the country at every step.

The Defence Minister also hoisted a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum in Akhnoor. The museum showcases weapons used in various wars in J&K and sculptures of war heroes. Earlier, the Defence Minister, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officers.

Armed Forces Veterans’ Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day was first celebrated in 2016, and it has been commemorated every year since by hosting interactive events in honour of the ex-servicemen.