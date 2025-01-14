Maha Kumbh: Pilgrims are yearning for drinking water, food, shades, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that despite the government’s claims about the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, there is a lack of basic facilities there. According to a statement issued by the party, SP chief Yadav said, devotees are going through troubles and are making their complaints, but there is no one to listen.

Yadav claimed that pilgrims are yearning for drinking water, food and shade and elderly devotees are forced to walk for several kilometers. He said that the government has not made any arrangements for the protection of common devotees from the cold.

“The government boasted about grand arrangements for the Mahakumbh, but the situation on the ground is different. Pilgrims are struggling to find basic necessities like drinking water, food, and shelter. Elderly devotees are forced to walk long distances, and there are no measures in place to protect them from the harsh winter,” Yadav said.

Yadav said, “Kumbh is known for bathing, charity and virtue. But the government is hell-bent on snatching the livelihood of poor boatmen by imposing restrictions on their boats. Those whose livelihood depends on rowing boats, their boats have been driven to the shore.”

The former chief minister claimed, “The corruption and commission-taking of the BJP government has ruined the entire system. The common people are distressed.” The SP chief said, “The people are fed up with the BJP. They are waiting for 2027. The people will remove the BJP from power and put an end to its misrule.”

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP government over rising corruption and unemployment. “Every scheme has become a source of commission and corruption. Inflation is soaring, and unemployment is at its peak. The government has completely failed to address the public’s concerns,” he said, demanding better arrangements for devotees at the Mahakumbh.