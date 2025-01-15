PM Modi Dedicates 3 new frontline Naval combatants to nation

Says, India operates with spirit of development, not expansionism

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised that India operates with a spirit of development, not expansionism. He remarked that India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region. He was addressing the gathering after dedicating three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Remarking that today was a big day for India’s maritime heritage, the glorious history of the Navy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave a new strength and vision to the Navy in India. Mr. Modi highlighted that, for the first time the tri-commissioning of a destroyer, frigate and submarine was being done. He emphasized that it was also a matter of pride that all three frontline platforms were made in India and congratulated all the stakeholders. Prime Minister noted that when it came to the development of coastal nations, India introduced the mantra of SAGAR – Security And Growth for All in the Region and advanced with this vision.

Prime Minister remarked that India has emerged as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region. He mentioned that in recent months, the Indian Navy has saved hundreds of lives and secured national and international cargo worth thousands of crores, increasing global trust in India, the Indian Navy, and the Coast Guard. Mr. Modi also stressed the importance of becoming global partners in making the seas safe and prosperous, enhancing logistics efficiency, and supporting the shipping industry. He also highlighted the need to prevent the misuse of ocean resources like rare minerals and fish stocks and to develop the capacity to manage them.

Acknowledging the adoption of Atma Nirbharta by India’s armed forces over the past decade, the Prime Minister lauded the commendable efforts to reduce dependence on other countries during the crisis. He mentioned the inclusion of 33 ships and seven submarines in the Navy over the past decade, with 39 out of 40 naval vessels being built in Indian shipyards. Prime Minister congratulated the armed forces for propelling the Make in India campaign. He highlighted that India’s defence production has surpassed ₹1.25 lakh crore and that the country is exporting defence equipment to over 100 nations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that this year is the ‘Year of Reforms’ for the defence sector and by year-end defence sector will implement many reforms. The Governor of Maharashtra C. P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis were present among other dignitaries.

Background

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realising India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. INS Surat, the fourth & final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities. INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.