इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2022 01:44:32      انڈین آواز

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh reviews preparations of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of senior Police officers in Srinagar on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra which is scheduled to commence from 30th of June this year.

While reviewing the preparations, Mr. Singh exhorted the officers that all arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronized at different levels for conducting the Amarnathji Yatra smoothly. He directed for providing best possible boarding, lodging and other facilities for the jawans and officers deployed during the yatra. The DG also gave instructions for circulating the helpline numbers of J&K Police through every possible medium so that the Yatris could take note of the helpline and ask for any assistance effortlessly.

