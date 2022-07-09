J&K Cloudburst: Search, rescue operation in full swing

District officials have been asked to remain on high alert over the possibility of more cloudbursts

The cloud burst occurred last evening near the holy Amarnathji shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, inundated the cave. Water came from above and sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches. The rains are still continuing since last evening.

Police said that some tents have come under cloud burst flash and 8 causalities have been reported so far. Rescue operations by Police, NDRF and other security forces are in full swing and injured are being airlifted for treatment.

The spokesperson said that the situation in the area is under control. Further details are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that rescue and relief operations are underway near the Shree Amarnath Cave. Expressing anguish over the cloud burst near the holy cave, Mr. Modi said, he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and took stock of the situation.

He said, all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. The Prime Minister paid his condolences to the bereaved families.

Weather advisory issued in J&K’s Rajouri

Keeping in view bad weather conditions and continuous rainfall, people in the district are requested to remain alert towards situation and to follow precautionary measures that include:

Not to move near water bodies

Not to travel on slippery roads

To stay away from cloud brust prone areas

Not to move in areas of loose soil surface prone to land slides

To maintain precautions while handling open electrical lines, wires or appliances.

In case of any eventuality due to bad weather, public of Rajouri is requested to contact below mentioned police helpline nos.

ERSS helpline 112 PCR Rajouri 9596520120 , 01962-262515 SDPO Manjakote 7006095588 SDPO Thanamandi 9419157014

5.SDPO Nowshera 9622554383

6.DySP DAR 8717014999

7.Disaster Management Incharge 7006335381.