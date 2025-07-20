UP: 7 Kanwariyas Arrested for Brutally Assaulting CRPF Jawan at Mirzapur Station, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

According to reports Arrested Kanwariyas have been released on bail soon after the arrest.

Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh – July 19:



In a deeply disturbing incident, seven Kanwar pilgrims (Kanwariyas) were arrested for allegedly attacking a CRPF jawan at Mirzapur railway station, triggering widespread condemnation and raising serious concerns about security and discipline during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

According to a report by India Today, the altercation reportedly began over a dispute related to train ticket bookings. The CRPF jawan, who was preparing to board the Brahmaputra Mail, became the target of a violent confrontation.

Viral Video Captures Brutality in Public

The entire assault was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral on social media platforms. The footage shows a group of saffron-clad Kanwariyas surrounding the jawan, pinning him to the ground and ruthlessly punching and kicking him — all in full public view. Despite the presence of bystanders, very few attempted to intervene. Eventually, one passenger stepped in and tried to pull one of the attackers away.

The video has sparked nationwide outrage, with many questioning the deteriorating standards of public discipline during mass religious gatherings and the ability of authorities to manage such crowds effectively.

Swift Police Action

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly upon receiving reports of the attack. A case was registered, and all seven individuals involved in the assault were apprehended.

“Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in connection with the beating of a CRPF jawan,” a senior official confirmed.

Law and Order Concerns During Yatra

This incident comes at a time when the state government has ramped up security measures for the Kanwar Yatra, deploying extensive surveillance infrastructure including over 11,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based monitoring systems in cities like Meerut.

Despite these measures, incidents of lawlessness and public nuisance continue to surface. In a separate case, police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man for creating a disturbance along the Kanwar Yatra route.

Meanwhile, another video from Hapur showing police personnel offering fruits and foot massages to Kanwariyas has also gone viral — drawing contrasting reactions from the public, especially in light of the Mirzapur incident.

Growing Debate Over Managing Religious Processions

As the Kanwar Yatra continues across northern India, the Mirzapur episode has reignited debate around the management of religious pilgrimages, especially the growing tendency of certain groups to resort to aggression. With lakhs of devotees participating in the yatra, authorities are under pressure to ensure that devotion does not spiral into disorder.