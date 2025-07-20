Prime Minister Modi to visit to UK and Maldives from July 23

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-nation visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives from 23rd to 26th of this month. In his first leg of the tour, Mr Modi will visit UK from 23rd to 24th July, at the invitation of his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold wide ranging discussions with Prime Minister Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Mr Modi is also expected to call on His Majesty King Charles III. During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to the UK. In the second leg, Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Maldives from 25th of this month, on the invitation of the Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

He will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives. During the visit, he will meet the maldives president and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest. The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to further deepen and strengthen the close bilateral relationship. This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to Maldives.