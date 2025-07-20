Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Modi to visit to UK and Maldives from July 23

Jul 20, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on 4-day visit to UK and Maldives from July 23

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-nation visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives from 23rd to 26th of this month. In his first leg of the tour, Mr Modi will visit UK from 23rd to 24th July, at the invitation of his UK counterpart Keir Starmer. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold wide ranging discussions with Prime Minister Starmer on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Mr Modi is also expected to call on His Majesty King Charles III. During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to the UK. In the second leg, Prime Minister Modi will be on a two-day visit to Maldives from 25th of this month, on the invitation of the Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

He will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives. During the visit, he will meet the maldives president and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest. The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to further deepen and strengthen the close bilateral relationship. This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to Maldives.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

UP: 7 Kanwariyas Arrested for Brutally Assaulting CRPF Jawan at Mirzapur Station, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

Jul 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Questions Modi’s Silence Over Trump’s ‘Five Jets’ Claim

Jul 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED Issues Notice To Google & Meta In Connection With Online Betting App Cases

Jul 19, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi lauds TVS Motor company for chronicling the beauty of Kutch

20 July 2025 3:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized at Bengaluru Airport

20 July 2025 3:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Aam Aadmi Party quits I.N.D.I.A Alliance

20 July 2025 3:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

India developing Multi-Stage Malaria Vaccine Candidate named AdFalciVax

20 July 2025 3:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!