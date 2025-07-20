PM Modi lauds TVS Motor company for chronicling the beauty of Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with top executives of TVS Motor Company and appreciated their innovative initiative to showcase the cultural and natural splendor of Kutch through a visually captivating coffee table book.

The delegation included Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, and Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company. During their meeting, they presented the Prime Minister with the TVSM x Rann Utsav 2025 Coffee Table Book, a collaborative effort between the company and Gujarat Tourism.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his pleasure, saying:

“Glad to have met Shri Venu Srinivasan Ji and Mr. Sudarshan Venu. I commend them for their effort to chronicle the beauty of Kutch and also encourage motorcyclists to visit the region.”

The executives described the interaction as an “honour” and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting Kutch as a destination for motorcycle tourism. They noted that the project was inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of showcasing the Rann of Kutch to a younger, adventure-seeking audience.

In February 2025, TVS Motor Company had organized a special motorcycling experience during the iconic Rann Utsav, in association with Gujarat Tourism. This initiative brought together bikers from across India to experience the vast salt plains, vibrant local culture, and unmatched hospitality of the region.

The coffee table book, themed “Saari Muzaafiri”, is a tribute to the many moods and moments of Kutch — from its tranquil sunrises to its golden sunsets, its folk traditions to expansive white landscapes. It offers a compelling narrative for both avid travelers and motorcycling enthusiasts.

“We can say with certainty that Kutch is a motorcyclist’s delight! Come, bike there… you will be awestruck for life,” Srinivasan posted.

Earlier, PM Modi had personally invited the public to experience the Rann Utsav, calling it a “lifetime experience” and encouraging people to discover the White Rann, its unique culture, and the hospitality of Kutch through videos and posts on X and LinkedIn.