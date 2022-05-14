J&K: CJI N V Ramana lays foundation stone for construction of new High Court Complex in Srinagar

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new High Court Complex at Rakh-i-Gund in Bemina area of Srinagar today.

The CJI also inspected the plan and layout of the new High Court complex in presence of J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Ladakh R. K. Mathur along with Supreme Court Judges, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal among other dignitaries.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that the construction of new High Court Complex in the outskirts of Srinagar city would go a long way in strengthening the judicial infrastructure which will house diverse ancillary legal facilities at one place and deliver the justice to the people at the grass-root level of the region.

The establishment of the judicial infrastructure at Rakh-i-Gund is expected to meet the objectives of decongesting the Srinagar city as well.