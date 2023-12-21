J&K: 4 Army soldiers killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Poonch

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, Four Army personnel were killed and an three injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area of Poonch district today.

An army official said that an operation was being conducted in general area DKG (Dera ki Gali) , Thanamandi, Rajouri, since the night of 20 December 23.



According to Defence spokesperson, an operation was going on in Dera ki Gali of Thanamandi area of Poonch since last night. Around 3:45 this afternoon, two army vehicles carrying troops were going towards the operation site when they were fired upon by the terrorists. Army troops immediately retaliated. The vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Thanamandi-Surankote road.



The encounter is still on. Further details are awaited.