India expresses hope Canada to take action on extremist elements

Death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar is now in the court of appeal.

@MEA

AMN

The Ministry of External Affairs today said that the issue of the death penalty of 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar is now in the court of appeal. Addressing a weekly press conference in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that there have been three hearings in the Qatar Court of Appeal and the Indian ambassador in Doha got consular access to meet all 8 men.

On the issue of Canada, Mr Bagchi expressed hope that Canada will take action on such extremist elements that are misusing the freedom of speech and expression in their country. He said that the core issue that remains is the space that has been given to extremists, terrorists, and anti-India elements in that country.

Replying to the query on the Maldives not renewing its agreement with India for a joint hydrographic survey, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has a proven track record in the field of hydrography and has also been cooperating with many countries in the Indian Ocean region on hydrography and various elements related to that.

On the situation in the Red Sea, MEA Spokesperson said India has always been supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping. He added that India is monitoring the developments very closely and it is also part of international efforts to ensure free shipping.

