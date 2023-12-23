French President Macron to be Chief Guest for 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

AMN

President of France Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of France will visit India for the Republic Day celebrations. India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. This year, both countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade held on 14 July 2023 in Paris.