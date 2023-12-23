इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 12:36:00      انڈین آواز

French President Macron to be Chief Guest for 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

AMN

President of France Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of France will visit India for the Republic Day celebrations. India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues. This year, both countries are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade held on 14 July 2023 in Paris. 

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

