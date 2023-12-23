इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 10:05:11      انڈین آواز

Israel-affiliated merchant vessel struck by drone in Arabian sea triggering a fire

ALL CREW MEMBERS INCLUDING 20 INDIANS ARE SAFE

FILE PHOTO

The #IndianNavy has dispatched warships to provide assistance to an merchant vessel

According to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the attack led to an explosion and fire onboard the ship

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Arabian Sea. The attack caused a fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker. It was extinguished without any crew casualties. The incident happened 200 km southwest of Veraval, India.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike which came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea.

The attacks on shipping started off since the Israel-Hamas war began. This has prompted major firms to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, despite the higher fuel costs of much longer voyages.

The Houthi rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels involving more than 35 different countries, according to the Pentagon.

