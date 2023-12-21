Parliament adjourned sine die, a day ahead of its schedule of Winter Session

@sansad_tv

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned sine die today. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned one day before the schedule of Winter Session. The Winter Session began on 4th of this month and was scheduled till tomorrow. Before adjourning the Lok Sabha, in his valedictory address, Speaker Om Birla said that the House in its all 14 sittings, passed 18 important bills.

These include the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023. He said, as many as 12 bills were also introduced in the House. He added that Lok Sabha registered 74 percent productivity during the session.

In his valedictory address, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that during the session, the Rajya Sabha conducted significant business. He said a total of seventeen Bills, including path-breaking Bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, appointment of election commissioners, and the three criminal law bills, were passed during the session.