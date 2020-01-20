FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2020 08:39:02      انڈین آواز
J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir today.

Security sources said that a joint party of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on the basis of presence of terrorists in Wachi Zainapora area in the district. Hiding terrorists had fired on approach, triggering gunfight during which three terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

The operation is still in progress, while identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Security sources said that one among the slain is district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. However, police have not revealed the identities till now.

