Cold wave conditions persist in most parts of north India

Cold wave conditions have continued to sweep North India. National Capital Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky and shallow fog later in the day. Met Department has said that the city may receive light rain on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance.

In Uttarakhand, many high altitude areas are covered with snow. Road connectivity, water and electric supply along with telephone networks are affected in remote areas. However, a sunny day was witnessed in major parts of the state. As per reports, Met department has predicted a change in weather from Tuesday.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has received light snowfall while some parts of the state received light rain. Several tourist hotspots, including Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, shivered at sub-zero temperatures.

In the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, sub-zero minimum temperatures led to frost formation on roads, causing inconvenience to motorists.

In most parts of Punjab and Haryana, a thick blanket of fog reduced visibility in the morning at a few places. In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, cold weather conditions have continued with Ganganagar being the coldest place in the state at 3.7 degrees Celsius.