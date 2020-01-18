FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2020
Pre-paid mobile connections restored in J&K

Published On: By


In Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Official Spokesman Rohit Kansal has said that the pre-paid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir today and 2G services resumed in two districts of the valley after being disconnected in August last year.

Voice and SMS facilities were restored for all local pre-paid mobile phones across the Union Territory.

In order to consider giving mobile Internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers will have to verify the credentials of the subscribers.

Internet service providers have been asked to provide fixed-line Internet connectivity in all the 10 districts of Jammu region and two districts Kupwara and Bandipora in North Kashmir.

Telecom services were shut in the entire Jammu and Kashmir on 5th of August after the withdrawal of the special status of former State of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation into two Union Territories.

